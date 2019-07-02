Wesley Matthews to sign with Bucks

MILWAUKEE - Former Madison Memorial star Wesley Matthews has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucks.

This will be Matthews' sixth NBA team in ten seasons. He averaged 12 points per game for the Mavericks, Knicks, and Pacers last year. He's also played for Utah and Portland.

Matthews, 32, has averaged 14 points and hit 38% of his three-pointers in his career. He was the second fastest player in NBA history to hit 1,000 career threes- behind Stephen Curry.

Matthews led Madison Memorial to the WIAA Division 1 state championship in 2005. He played four years at Marquette, but went undrafted in 2009. He signed with the Jazz as a free agent for the 2009-'10 season. Matthews spent one year in Utah before playing the next five in Portland. He signed a free agent deal with Dallas before the 2015 season. This year, the Mavericks traded him to the Knicks for a two-game pit stop before he was bought out and picked up by the Pacers for the rest of 2019.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.