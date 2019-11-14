Welcome to Wisconsin: Introducing the newest Badger student-athletes on Signing Day

Courtesy Nate Beier

MADISON, Wis. - Men's Basketball

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team had five players sign their national letter of intent on Wednesday to play in Madison next year.

The 2020 recruiting class for the Badgers is ranked the No. 1 in 2020 in the Big Ten conference. Nationally, the signing class is ranked 10th in the nation, according to 24/7 Sports.

Badger fans, meet Ben Carlson



Four-star recruit is excited to bring his versatile game to the Kohl Center#OnWisconsin » #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/03ssKmzYd4 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 13, 2019

Ben Carlson, the four-star recruit from Saint Paul, Minnesota, signed his letter to play at Wisconsin.

Carlson is a 6 feet, 9 inches tall power forward who had offers from many other elite programs, including Purdue, Stanford and Iowa.

Badger fans, meet Jonathan Davis



Four-star recruit from La Crosse is excited to bring his scoring, athleticism and hustle to the Kohl Center#OnWisconsin » #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/gKJyeZH5IA — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 13, 2019

Jonathan Davis is the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin for the class of 2020, according to 24/7 sports. Davis played high school basketball alongside Kobe King at La Crosse Central.

Badger fans, meet Jordan Davis



La Crosse native is ready to bring his athletic scoring ability and lock-down defense to the Kohl Center#OnWisconsin » #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/SjvgXQy7Rq — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 13, 2019

Jordan Davis, Jonathan's twin brother, also signed his letter of intent to attend Wisconsin in 2020. Jordan is a three-star small forward who also had offers to play football at many schools including, Wisconsin.

Lorne Bowman is a point guard from West Bloomfield, Michigan, who verbally committed to play for the Badgers in 2018.

Badger fans, meet Steven Crowl



Eagan, Minnesota native can't wait to bring his versatile game to the Kohl Center#OnWisconsin » #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/LGeo2wh5iY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 13, 2019

Steven Crowl verbally committed in September. He's a 6 feet, 9 inches tall center from Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Wrestling

Chris Bono is bringing in some big recruits in his second year of coaching the Wisconsin wrestling team.

Three new Badgers? That makes for a pretty good Wednesday!! Get familiar with our future freshman and what they can do on the mat ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AkClZnsfWb — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 13, 2019



Braxton Amos, Mineral Wells, West Virginia, is ranked the No. 3 wrestler in the 2020 class. The 220 pounder is ranked as the No. 1 wrestler at his weight according to Flowrestling, Intermat, The Open Mat, Win Magazine and USA Today.

Joseph Zargo is the No. 1 ranked wrestler out of New Jersey. The 145-pounder from South River, New Jersey, is a two-time Fargo All-American.

Welcome to Wisconsin, @joseph_zargo!!! We're excited to have you 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gK0I4HaH1U — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 13, 2019

Aidan Medora is staying home to wrestle for the Badgers. Medora is a two-time champion for Brookfield Academy High School. He hasn't lost a high school match since his freshman year.

Milwaukee —> Madison!! We're proud to have you represent the "W" Aidan! pic.twitter.com/uAUv747iPA — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 13, 2019

Volleyball

Three future Badgers signed to join the Wisconsin volleyball team.

"Devyn has the potential to be a big-time player for us. She wants to own the net, which is a mentality that every great blocker must have. She can hit first, second, and third tempo and off of one or two feet. I can see her in the middle or on the right for us." - KPS pic.twitter.com/Ypv92krcrO — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 13, 2019

Devyn Robinson is a 6 foot, 2-inch middle blocker for Wisconsin. The Ankeny, Iowa native is an Under Armour First-Team All-American. She always played for the USA Girls Youth National Team.

"Jade is a beast. She's got a heavy arm and is someone who hits with power. She's a really nice athlete and was a Track and Field All-American in the Pentathlon. I can see her on the left or right here." - KPS pic.twitter.com/WxIsVj683r — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 13, 2019

Jade Demps from Raleigh, North Carolina, is an outside hitter. She was three-time conference player of the year and four-time all-conference pick.

"MJ is a very mature, focused, and driven competitor. People love playing with her and for her. One of the traits that great setters have is the ability to make those around them better, and MJ has that." - KPS pic.twitter.com/t66VYbQhN6 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 13, 2019

Madison Hammill from Greenwood, Indiana, will be a setter for the Badgers. Hammill is a 2019 Second-Team All-American. She was also a two-time county player of the year.



Women's Basketball

The Wisconsin women's basketball team added three members to their squad on Wednesday.

Halle Douglass from Lake Forest, Illinois, signed to be a Badger. Douglass is a four-star recruit according to ESPN.

Kate Thompson a 6 foot-2-inch center out of Louisiana will be representing UW next season. The Denham Springs native is ranked as a 3-star forward.

Brooke Schramek from Benet Academy in Naperville, Illinois, is ranked as a 3-star wing according to ESPN.

Softball

The Wisconsin softball team is adding six girls to their 2021 roster.

Welcome 𝙃 𝙊 𝙈 𝙀 🏡 ladies!



Proud to call you all Badgers 🦡#OnWisconsin | 🔴 👐 ⚪️ | #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/Q8bcOZKgIX — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) November 14, 2019

The Badgers will add Gabby Altobelli a catcher from Chicago, Illinois.

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙗𝙮❗️

🗣Healy:"Gabby is a left-handed power hitter from Chicago. She's a corner/catcher who can also run it down in the outfield. Her size, athleticism, and speed make her a triple threat at the plate." @gabbyaltobelli pic.twitter.com/tb5XeGoaBX — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) November 13, 2019

Peyton Bannon, from Richmond, Illinois, will be an infielder or center fielder for the Badgers.

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙋𝙚𝙮𝙩𝙤𝙣❗️

🗣Healy:"Peyton is one of the best all-around athletes that we've recruited to Wisconsin. Her tremendous range & arm-strength make her an ideal Big Ten short stop & centerfielder. Peyton is fast, agile, & savvy." pic.twitter.com/APM6V1DvUR — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) November 13, 2019

Sylvia Flairty from Slinger, Wisconsin, will stay home and play for UW next year

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙎𝙮𝙡𝙫𝙞𝙖❗️

🗣Healy: "The state of Wisconsin is going to have a new hometown favorite when Sylvia steps on the field in Madison. Sylvia is a strong, powerful, and passionate about representing the state." pic.twitter.com/GV58wm4Y5M — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) November 13, 2019

Ava Justman is a pitcher from Chatsworth, California.

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝘼𝙫𝙖❗️

🗣Healy: "Ava is a tremendously talented left-handed pitcher from the SoCal Choppers. She can spin the ball, and gets swinging strikes on both sides of the plate." pic.twitter.com/wQp6vShxUg — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) November 13, 2019

Gabi Salo, from Escanaba, Michigan, will be pitching for the Badgers.

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙞❗️

🗣Healy: "Gabi Salo will graduate high school as one of the most successful & highly decorated pitchers to ever come from the state of Michigan." pic.twitter.com/lXBoRrXeHf — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) November 13, 2019

Skylar Sirdashney from The Woodlands, Texas, will be a catcher or will play third base for Wisconsin.

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙎𝙠𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙧❗️

🗣Healy:"Skylar is a lanky, power hitter from Texas, with the ability to drive gaps, & run bases. Her elite arm-strength, vocal leadership, & gritty approach to diving in defense match perfectly with our values." pic.twitter.com/z0qabFI917 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) November 13, 2019





