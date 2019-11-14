BREAKING NEWS

Welcome to Wisconsin: Introducing the newest Badger student-athletes on Signing Day

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 06:54 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Men's Basketball
The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team had five players sign their national letter of intent on Wednesday to play in Madison next year. 

The 2020 recruiting class for the Badgers is ranked the No. 1 in 2020 in the Big Ten conference. Nationally, the signing class is ranked 10th in the nation, according to 24/7 Sports.

 

 

Ben Carlson, the four-star recruit from Saint Paul, Minnesota, signed his letter to play at Wisconsin.

Carlson is a 6 feet, 9 inches tall power forward who had offers from many other elite programs, including Purdue, Stanford and Iowa.

 

 

Jonathan Davis is the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin for the class of 2020, according to 24/7 sports. Davis played high school basketball alongside Kobe King at La Crosse Central. 

 

 

Jordan Davis, Jonathan's twin brother, also signed his letter of intent to attend Wisconsin in 2020. Jordan is a three-star small forward who also had offers to play football at many schools including, Wisconsin. 

Lorne Bowman is a point guard from West Bloomfield, Michigan, who verbally committed to play for the Badgers in 2018.

 

 

Steven Crowl verbally committed in September. He's a 6 feet, 9 inches tall center from Saint Paul, Minnesota. 

Wrestling

Chris Bono is bringing in some big recruits in his second year of coaching the Wisconsin wrestling team. 

 

Braxton Amos, Mineral Wells, West Virginia, is ranked the No. 3 wrestler in the 2020 class.  The 220 pounder is ranked as the No. 1 wrestler at his weight according to Flowrestling, Intermat, The Open Mat, Win Magazine and USA Today.

 

 

Joseph Zargo is the No. 1 ranked wrestler out of New Jersey.  The 145-pounder from South River, New Jersey, is a two-time Fargo All-American. 

 

 

Aidan Medora is staying home to wrestle for the Badgers.  Medora is a two-time champion for Brookfield Academy High School. He hasn't lost a high school match since his freshman year. 

 

 

Volleyball

Three future Badgers signed to join the Wisconsin volleyball team. 

 

 

Devyn Robinson is a 6 foot, 2-inch middle blocker for Wisconsin.  The Ankeny, Iowa native is an Under Armour First-Team All-American.  She always played for the USA Girls Youth National Team. 

 

 

Jade Demps from Raleigh, North Carolina, is an outside hitter.  She was three-time conference player of the year and four-time all-conference pick. 

 

 

 

Madison  Hammill from Greenwood, Indiana, will be a setter for the Badgers.  Hammill is a 2019 Second-Team All-American.  She was also a two-time county player of the year. 

Women's Basketball

The Wisconsin women's basketball team added three members to their squad on Wednesday.

 

 

Halle Douglass from Lake Forest, Illinois, signed to be a Badger. Douglass is a four-star recruit according to ESPN.   

 

 

Kate Thompson a 6 foot-2-inch center out of Louisiana will be representing UW next season.  The Denham Springs native is ranked as a 3-star forward. 

 

 

Brooke Schramek from Benet Academy in Naperville, Illinois, is ranked as a 3-star wing according to ESPN. 

Softball

The Wisconsin softball team is adding six girls to their 2021 roster. 

 

 

The Badgers will add Gabby Altobelli a catcher from Chicago, Illinois.

 

 

Peyton Bannon, from Richmond, Illinois, will be an infielder or center fielder for the Badgers.

 

 

Sylvia Flairty from Slinger, Wisconsin, will stay home and play for UW next year

 

 

Ava Justman is a pitcher from Chatsworth, California.

 

 

Gabi Salo, from Escanaba, Michigan, will be pitching for the Badgers. 

 

 

Skylar Sirdashney from The Woodlands, Texas, will be a catcher or will play third base for Wisconsin. 

 


 

 

