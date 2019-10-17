Waunakee vs. DeForest one of three Prep Mania games to stream Friday
MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now is streaming a live Game of the Week each Friday night during football season, bringing viewers local coverage of prep sports games direct to their home screens.
In addition, News 3 Now will be providing streaming coverage of additional community games on the Channel 3000 platform, expanding our commitment to local high school sports.
The following games will be streaming on Friday:
Game of the Week: Waunakee at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Madison West at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
You can check out these links on Friday or download the Channel3000 app to get an alert when games begin streaming.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Waunakee vs. DeForest one of three Prep Mania games to stream Friday
- Middleton, Edgewood win state girls golf titles
- Reports: NFL admits mistake with penalty late in Packers-Lions game
- Three Badgers make AP Midseason All-America Team
- Packers beat Lions, 23-22
- Watch it here: Mason Crosby takes first Lambeau Leap after game-winning kick