Waunakee suffers crushing defeat in Div. 2 football championship

MADISON - Brookfield East defeated Waunakee 31-30 in the Division Two championship game at the WIAA State Football Finals Friday afternoon.

Waunakee scored on a Quentin Keene to Randy Vojtisek four-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left to pull to within a point.

But on the extra point attempt, the ball slipped off the kicking tee as Aidan Driscoll approached and his kick sailed wide to the right.

Waunakee (12-2) recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Brookfield East (12-2) forced and recovered a fumble on the final play of the game giving the Spartans the championship.

Keene completed 25 of 36 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Keene also led the Warriors in rushing with 67 yards and a touchdown.

Donavan Hunt rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns for Brookfield East.

