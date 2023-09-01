Waunakee leaves Sun Prairie East scoreless Andrew Bandstra Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 1, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Final Drive - Week 3 Final Score: #2 Waunakee 31, #8 Sun Prairie East 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Final Drive - Week 3Final Score: #2 Waunakee 31, #8 Sun Prairie East 0COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Bandstra Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Badger football fans, officials preparing for potentially hottest home game in history New Jump Around bobblehead features Bucky Badger taking part in Camp Randall tradition Sheriff's office urges boaters to enjoy Labor Day weekend safely Like father, like son: 100 years of a Wisconsin family's dairy legacy Missing Waupaca teen last seen Aug. 22 found safe More News