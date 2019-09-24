Sports

Waunakee, Black Hawk/Warren top HS football poll

Associated Press rankings - week 5

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 05:22 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:22 PM CDT

MADISON - Here is The Associated Press high school football poll.

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers.

Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
                                         
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Muskego                          (7)        5-0          86                  1   
2.  Kimberly                        (1)        5-0          73                  2   
3.  Bay  Port                        (1)        5-0          69                  4   
4.  Waunakee                          -          5-0          67                  3   
5.  Mequon  Homestead          -          5-0          50                  5   
6.  Madison  Memorial          -          5-0          36                  7   
7.  Fond  du  Lac                    -          4-1          30                  8   
8.  Menomonie                        -          5-0          23                  9   
9.  Waterford                        -          5-0          13                  10 
10.  Sun  Prairie                  -          4-1          11                  NR 
   Others receiving votes: Verona Area 9. DeForest 6. Onalaska 5. Franklin 4. Holmen 4. Brookfield Central 3. West De Pere 3. Appleton East 2. Menasha 1.
                                                             
Medium Division (301-899)
School                                                    Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Racine  St.  Catherine's                (6)        5-0          86                  1   
2.  Stratford                                          (2)        5-0          80                  3   
3.  Amherst                                                -          5-0          59                  6   
4.  Waukesha  Catholic  Memorial        (1)        4-1          55                  5   
5.  Freedom                                                -          5-0          53                  7   
6.  Lodi                                                      -          5-0          41                  9   
7.  Wrightstown                                        -          4-1          29                  4   
8.  New  Berlin  Eisenhower                    -          4-1          20                  8   
9.  St.  Croix  Central                            -          4-1          19                  2   
10.  Lake  Mills                                        -          4-1          10                  NR 
   Others receiving votes: Grafton 9. Kiel 8. Sparta 8. Lakeside Lutheran 4. Reedsburg 3. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Winneconne 2. Fox Valley Lutheran 1. Lake Country Lutheran 1. Horicon-Hustisford 1. New Berlin West 1. Maple Northwestern 1.
                                                   
Small Division (300 and lower)
School                                          Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Racine  Lutheran                    (8)        5-0          89                  1   
2.  Black  Hawk-Warren  Ill          -          5-0          73                  2   
3.  Edgar                                        (1)        5-0          71                  3   
4.  Bangor                                        -          5-0          56                  4   
5.  Eau  Claire  Regis                    -          5-0          48                  5   
6.  Mineral  Point                          -          5-0          44                  6   
7.  Hilbert                                      -          5-0          36                  7   
8.  Johnson  Creek                          -          5-0          31                  8   
9.  Lancaster                                  -          5-0          27                  9   
10.  Abbotsford                              -          5-0          9                    10 
   Others receiving votes: Randolph 6. Mondovi 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. St. Mary's Springs 1.
 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars