Waunakee, Black Hawk/Warren top HS football poll

MADISON - Here is The Associated Press high school football poll.

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers.

Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments



Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Muskego (7) 5-0 86 1

2. Kimberly (1) 5-0 73 2

3. Bay Port (1) 5-0 69 4

4. Waunakee - 5-0 67 3

5. Mequon Homestead - 5-0 50 5

6. Madison Memorial - 5-0 36 7

7. Fond du Lac - 4-1 30 8

8. Menomonie - 5-0 23 9

9. Waterford - 5-0 13 10

10. Sun Prairie - 4-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Verona Area 9. DeForest 6. Onalaska 5. Franklin 4. Holmen 4. Brookfield Central 3. West De Pere 3. Appleton East 2. Menasha 1.



Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Racine St. Catherine's (6) 5-0 86 1

2. Stratford (2) 5-0 80 3

3. Amherst - 5-0 59 6

4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 4-1 55 5

5. Freedom - 5-0 53 7

6. Lodi - 5-0 41 9

7. Wrightstown - 4-1 29 4

8. New Berlin Eisenhower - 4-1 20 8

9. St. Croix Central - 4-1 19 2

10. Lake Mills - 4-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Grafton 9. Kiel 8. Sparta 8. Lakeside Lutheran 4. Reedsburg 3. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Winneconne 2. Fox Valley Lutheran 1. Lake Country Lutheran 1. Horicon-Hustisford 1. New Berlin West 1. Maple Northwestern 1.



Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Racine Lutheran (8) 5-0 89 1

2. Black Hawk-Warren Ill - 5-0 73 2

3. Edgar (1) 5-0 71 3

4. Bangor - 5-0 56 4

5. Eau Claire Regis - 5-0 48 5

6. Mineral Point - 5-0 44 6

7. Hilbert - 5-0 36 7

8. Johnson Creek - 5-0 31 8

9. Lancaster - 5-0 27 9

10. Abbotsford - 5-0 9 10

Others receiving votes: Randolph 6. Mondovi 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. St. Mary's Springs 1.



