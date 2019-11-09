Waterloo volleyball loses in straight sets in state semifinal match
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Waterloo volleyball team was swept by La Crosse Aquinas in the Division 3 semifinal match at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Waterloo coming back. Trailing 23-16 in the 3rd set.— Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) November 8, 2019
The Blugolds won 25-13, 25-17 and 25-18 over the Pirates.
This was Waterloo's fourth appearance at state.
The Pirates won the gold ball in 2014 and 2015.
Aquinas sweeps Waterloo 3-0.— Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) November 8, 2019
Great run for the Pirates who graduate one senior in their starting lineup. @WISCTV_News3 #news3now
