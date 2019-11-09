Programming Notice

Waterloo volleyball loses in straight sets in state semifinal match

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 05:57 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 07:40 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Waterloo volleyball team was swept by La Crosse Aquinas in the Division 3 semifinal match at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

 

 

The Blugolds won 25-13, 25-17 and 25-18 over the Pirates.

This was Waterloo's fourth appearance at state. 

The Pirates won the gold ball in 2014 and 2015. 

 

 

