Waterloo volleyball loses in straight sets in state semifinal match

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Waterloo volleyball team was swept by La Crosse Aquinas in the Division 3 semifinal match at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Waterloo coming back. Trailing 23-16 in the 3rd set. — Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) November 8, 2019

The Blugolds won 25-13, 25-17 and 25-18 over the Pirates.

This was Waterloo's fourth appearance at state.

The Pirates won the gold ball in 2014 and 2015.

Aquinas sweeps Waterloo 3-0.



Great run for the Pirates who graduate one senior in their starting lineup. @WISCTV_News3 #news3now — Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) November 8, 2019

