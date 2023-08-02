WATCH: Wisconsin kicks off Fall Camp at UW-Platteville Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The sights and sounds from day 1 of Wisconsin's Fall Camp.MORDECAI'S DEMEANOR Tanner Mordecai's teammates describe him as even-keel and he's every bit of the definition. The Wisconsin quarterback never gets too high or too low. college football COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. "I think it's important that guys around you see that I'm going to be okay no matter what", Mordecai said.And that demeanor is a perfect fit for Phil Longo's offense."That's the thing that impresses me the most", Longo said, "because it's not easy to do at that position".COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One woman in custody, another expected to survive after 'bloody scene' on west side F-35 flyover happening in Madison Wednesday afternoon for CrossFit Games Police clear Elver Park after reports of gunfire late Tuesday night Three Madison hospitals rated among country's best UPDATE: Escaped man now in custody Latest News UW-Whitewater, MercyHealth hold training for sports-related injuries State agencies, tech startup to hold informational workshop ahead of student loan repayments No deal yet in Leinenkugel's union worker strike Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of 'raw exercise of overreaching power' Tickets still available for Packers Family Night More News