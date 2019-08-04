Special Coverage

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

WATCH LIVE: CrossFit Games 2019 competition day 4

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 10:00 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:54 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Sunday marks the last day of the CrossFit Games in Madison, a competition attracting athletes that organizers say are the "fittest on Earth."

Individual and team competition for ages 14 to 60-plus will continue until 5 p.m.

Watch live via a stream from the CrossFit Games:

