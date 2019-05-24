BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: David Bakhtiari is unstoppable in head-to-head beer chug off with Aaron Rodgers

Lineman beats quarterback 3-1

Posted: May 23, 2019

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:23 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Aaron Rodgers is not as good at chugging beer as his teammate David Bakhtiari. 

During a chugging competition at Thursday night's Bucks game, the lineman beat the quarterback 3-1. 

To start the chug off, Bakhtiari downed two beers in seconds. When Rodgers' turn came, he couldn't even finish one beer before passing the buck back to his teammate. 

The lineman then drank a third beer before celebrating with the crowd. 

