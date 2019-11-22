Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Warriors outlast Edgar, win Division 7 title Warriors outlast Edgar, win Division 7 title

MADISON, Wis. - The Black Hawk/Warren (IL) Warriors didn't score much, but they scored enough to defend their Division 7 state title with a 6-0 win over Edgar. It's the second straight season the Warriors have beaten the Wildcats for the state title.

Such a proud moment for the Black Hawk/Warren community



Black Hawk has 187 students and became a co-op this year with Warren HS in Illinois.



Despite the numbers, the Warriors defended their title, winning back-to-back state championships! #wiaa #wisfb@WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/8U02Rc8H5l — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) November 21, 2019

Ethan Williams connected with Cayden Milz on a 30-yard second quarter touchdown pass for the only scoring of the game. Both teams struggled to move the ball on offense. They combined for 361 total yards and converted just 4 of 24 third downs.

Black Hawk/Warren's Jaylen Rufenacht sealed the win by intercepting a Konnor Wolf pass with just under a minute to play.

The Warriors finished the season a perfect 14-0. Edgar fell to 12-2.