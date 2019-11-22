Sports

Warriors outlast Edgar, win Division 7 title

Black Hawk/Warren goes back-to-back

MADISON, Wis. - The Black Hawk/Warren (IL) Warriors didn't score much, but they scored enough to defend their Division 7 state title with a 6-0 win over Edgar. It's the second straight season the Warriors have beaten the Wildcats for the state title.

 

 

Ethan Williams connected with Cayden Milz on a 30-yard second quarter touchdown pass for the only scoring of the game. Both teams struggled to move the ball on offense. They combined for 361 total yards and converted just 4 of 24 third downs.

Black Hawk/Warren's Jaylen Rufenacht sealed the win by intercepting a Konnor Wolf pass with just under a minute to play.   

The Warriors finished the season a perfect 14-0. Edgar fell to 12-2.

