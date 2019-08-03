WATCH LIVE: CrossFit Games 2019 competition day 3
MADISON, Wis. - On Saturday, the CrossFit Games, a competition attracting athletes that organizers say are the "fittest on Earth," will continue in Madison.
Individual and team competition for ages 14 to 60-plus will continue through Sunday.
Watch live via a stream from the CrossFit Games:
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.