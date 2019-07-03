Vetter earns spot in UW Athletics Hall of Fame

Vetter, now McConnell won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2009.

Vetter, now McConnell won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2009.

Madison - Jessie Vetter was one of the best goaltenders in NCAA history. Now she's in the UW Athletics Hall of Fame.

Vetter anchored a Badgers team that played in four straight NCAA title games and won it all in 2006, '07, and '09. She's the only goalie in history to win three national championships.

Now Jessie McConnell, she racked up a then school-record 91 wins. She won the 2009 Patty Kazmaier Award given to the nation's best player. She also won two Olympic silver medals with Team USA.