Verona Area's Tennison stays undefeated, Middleton wins tennis sectional

MADISON - Verona Area senior Will Tennison stayed undefeated on the season and Middleton won the team title at the WIAA boys tennis sectional at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Wednesday.

Tennison defeated Middleton's Ryan Gold in the number one singles final to move his record to 23-0.

Middleton's Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak won the number one singles title defeating Monona Grove's Caden Nelson and Jacob Munz.

Middleton won the sectional team title with 42 points ahead of Verona Area (32) and Milton (25).

The Cardinals qualify for the WIAA State Team Tennis Tounament in two weeks.

