UW-Whitewater holds off St. John's, advances to title game

The Warhawks (13-1) will face North Central (IL) in the Stagg Bowl.

UW-Whitewater got a late fourth quarter interception from Matt Anderson that punched the Warhawks a ticket to the Division III National Championship (Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl). It's Whitewater's first trip to the title game since they won it in 2014.

Junior kicker Wojciech Gasienica put UW-Whitewater ahead for good with 2:10 remaining in the contest on a 37-yard field goal, his fourth kick through the uprights of the contest.

The Johnnies returned the ensuing kickoff to their own 42-yard line, but senior linebacker Matt Anderson posted an interception on the first play from scrimmage.

Junior quarterback Max Meylor tallied 188 yards passing with one touchdown and 85 yards rushing with one score. Junior wide receiver Ryan Wisniewski tallied four receptions for 96 yards and added a rushing touchdown, and junior wide receiver Derek Kumerow collected five receptions for 45 yards and a score. Peete and senior running back Ronny Ponick combined for 81 yards.

Senior defensive back Nate Tranel, junior linebacker Kaleb Kaminski and junior defensive back Tommy Matoska totaled seven tackles apiece to lead the defense. Senior defensive lineman Jordan Brand registered five tackles, including three of UW-Whitewater's seven sacks. Senior defensive lineman Justin Hansen and freshman defensive lineman Niko Lemke finished with two sacks apiece.

The Warhawks will face North Central (IL) at Woodforest Stadium in Shenandoah, TX. The game is next Friday at 7 P.M. on ESPN U.