UW to honor 1994 Rose Bowl Champions

Wisconsin's October 6th night game against Nebraska will include a little more electricity at Camp Randall.

The Wisconsin football program will honor the 1993 team that's credited with turning the Badgers into a national program.

1993 was a different day in college football. There was no College Football Playoff. The Big Eight was about to become the Big 12. The Big Ten had just added Penn State as an 11th member.

Wisconsin had won just 20 games over the previous seven seasons.

It was against that backdrop that fourth-year head coach Barry Alvarez and the Badgers engineered a season for the ages.

Wisconsin won a then-school-record 10 games, won the Big Ten title, and earned a Rose Bowl berth for the first time since 1963. The Badgers beat UCLA 21-16 to claim the first Rose Bowl title in school history.

Twenty-five years later, Wisconsin Athletics will celebrate that historic team during a reunion scheduled to take place Oct. 5-6.

More than 70 former players and coaches are scheduled to take part including Alvarez, first-team All-Big Ten selections Darrell Bevell (quarterback), Joe Panos (tackle), Jeff Messenger (safety), Michael Roan (tight end), Lamark Shackerford (nose tackle), eight-year NFL veteran running back Terrell Fletcher and offensive coordinator Brad Childress and defensive coordinator Dan McCarney.

The Badgers (3-1) and Cornhuskers (0-3) kick off at 6:30 P.M. on Big Ten Network.