Users share player tweets to expose 'toxic' baseball culture

Gwen Sung/CNNMoney

A pair of Twitter users whose posts exposing offensive tweets by baseball players went viral over the weekend say their aim was not malicious but to give fans a fuller picture of who they're cheering for, and to expose the sport's "toxic" culture.

In exclusive interviews with The Associated Press, both users said they weren't looking for the years-old tweets from Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader or Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb , but when the posts came across their timelines, they felt obligated to share them.

Kevin Jenkins wasn't looking through Hader's twitter feed as he was watching the All-Star Game earlier this month. But then they began popping up on his Twitter feed. After seeing the pitcher's racist, sexist and homophobic remarks, it was hard for Jenkins to remain a fan.

Jenkins compiled screenshots of a handful of Hader's offensive tweets and created a post. That tweet has garnered nearly 6,000 likes. He said his intent wasn't to dig up Hader's past to bring him down.

