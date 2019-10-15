Three Badgers make AP Midseason All-America Team

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, No. 23, hits the open hole during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 12, 2019, at Camp Randall in Madison.

MADISON, Wis. - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team released Tuesday.

No. 2 LSU, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 12 Oregon each placed three players on the first team, tying for the most of any school on the team presented by Regions Bank.

Burrow, whose 79.6% completion rate would be an NCAA record if he can keep it up, is joined on the first team by Tigers defensive backs Grant Delpit and freshman Derek Stingley.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz , No. 61, looks over the defense while awaiting the snap of the ball during a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 21, 2019, at Camp Randall.

Taylor, who leads the nation with 18 touchdowns, is joined by Badgers center Tyler Biadasz and linebacker Zack Baun. Oregon has two first-team offensive lineman in tackle Penei Sewell and guard Shane Lemieux, plus tight end Jacob Breeland, who was lost for the season to an injury in his last game.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zack Baun , No. 56 of the Wisconsin Badgers, returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct.12, 2019.

No. 4 Ohio State placed a total of five players on the first and second teams, most of any school. Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah were first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama had four overall selections, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the second team.

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, joins Taylor in the first-team backfield. No. 5 Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's DeVonta Smith were the first-team selections at receiver.

