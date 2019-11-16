Three area football teams head to Camp Randall

Waunakee will play Brookfield East for the Division 2 title.

Madison - Waunakee trailed Waukesha West 15-0, but the Warriors ripped off 34 unanswered points to win 34-15 and punch a ticket to the Division 2 state title game. They'll face Brookfield East Friday at 1 P.M. at Camp Randall.

DeForest won a 14-9 slugfest over New Berlin Eisenhower to earn a spot in the Division 3 championship. The Norskies will play Menasha in the Friday 10 A.M. game.

Black Hawk/Warren, IL will match up with Edgar for the Division 7 crown. The reigning champion Warriors topped Lourdes Academy 34-7. The Warriors will play Edgar Thursday at 10 A.M.