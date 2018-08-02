Taking it day by day

The Badgers are heavy favorites to win a third straight Big Ten west title.

Madison - Madison - The Wisconsin football team enters the 2018 season as the favorite to win the Big Ten western division. They're also considered a strong contender to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Head coach Paul Chryst isn't interested in thinking about the end of the year or the expectations outside the locker room. He says it's all about the journey, and the ups and downs are the best part.

"You want them to enjoy those games. If the best part of their experience is playing the game," Chryst said at Wednesday's news conference. "Don't worry about winning and losing because that happens at the end. If all you're worried about is the end, then you miss the best part."

The Badgers first fall practice is Thursday afternoon. They open the regular season August 31st when they host Western Kentucky.

