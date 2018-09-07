Take nothing for granted

Clinton-Dix is entering his fifth season with the Packers.

Green Bay - Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is entering his fifth season as a Packers' safety. Lambeau Field is the only home field he's ever known, but he doesn't want that to get lost in the fold.

"Sometimes we take it for granted. Just playing at Lambeau Field. You just never know when it's going to be your last year, when it's going to be your last time playing in this stadium," Clinton-Dix said. "We just trying to not take anything for granted, go out there and have fun."

Ha Ha wore a Disney-inspired Minion head during media, and he basically admitted that the team has a collective case of cabin fever and can't wait until the regular season starts.

"I think we're excited to start the season off. Start it off fast, start it off strong. "

The Packers open the season on Sunday Night Football against the Bears. Kickoff is set for 7:20 P.M. at Lambeau.