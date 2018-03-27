Sports

Tai Strickland verbally commits to Wisconsin

Chooses Badgers over Minnesota, Rutgers

TAMPA, FL - Tai Strickland has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin men's basketball program.

Strickland, the son of 17-year NBA veteran Rod Strickland, is a 6-2 point guard from Tampa, Florida.

He had Wisconsin, Minnesota and Rutgers in his final three schools, and announced on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon he had selected the Badgers.

Tai Strickland is the third member of Wisconsin's 2018 men's basketball recruiting class joining Taylor Currie and Joe Hedstrom.

