Sun Prairie vs. Verona Area High School one of three Prep Mania games streaming Friday

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now is streaming a live " Game of the Week " each Friday night during football season, bringing viewers local coverage of prep sports games direct to their home screens.

In addition, News 3 Now will be providing streaming coverage of additional community games on the Channel 3000 platform, expanding our commitment to local high school sports.

The following games will be streaming on Friday:

Game of the Week: Verona Area High School at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

DeForest at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

You can check out these links on Friday or download the Channel3000 app to get an alert when games begin streaming.

