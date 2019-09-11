Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sun Prairie volleyball team sweeps Madison Memorial Sun Prairie volleyball team sweeps Madison Memorial

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie girls’ volleyball team is ranked No. 8 in the state in Division 1 this week. The Cardinals hosted Madison Memorial.

In the first set, Sun Prairie’s K.J. McNabb served it to Memorial, but they overpassed it. Payton Addink slammed it down for the kill. Cardinals were ahead by 4 points.

Later on, Sun Prairie’s Josie Halbleib backsets it to Kirsten Anderson who finds the floor for the kill.

Then, Addink serves the ace to end to the first set.

Sun Prairie sweeps Madison Memorial three games to none.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.