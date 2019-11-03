Sun Prairie, McFarland, Waterloo heading to WIAA Girls Volleyball State Championship

Girls volleyball teams trying to punch a ticket to the WIAA State Championship next weekend at the Resch Center.

In Division 1, Sun Prairie beat Waunakee in five sets. The Cardinals are making their second straight trip to state.

In Division 2, McFarland defeated Lakeside Lutheran in five.

In Division 3, Waterloo beat River Ridge in four, while in Divison 6, Iowa-Grant lost to Hillsboro in four.

The State Championship starts on Thursday.