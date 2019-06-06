Sports

Sun Prairie goes extra innings, defeats Waukesha North, 4-1

Cardinals advance to WIAA State semifinals

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 03:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:17 PM CDT

MADISON - The Sun Prairie Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat Waukesha North 4-1 in a WIAA Division One State Softball quarterfinal at Goodman Diamond Thursday afternoon.

Waukesha North scored a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

With the score 1-1 in the top fo the 10th, Sun Prairie's Chloe Knoernschild tripled to right field and came home on a Waukesha North error.

Sabrina Reuter had an RBI single and another Waukesha North error produced the third Sun Prairie run of the inning. 

Starting pitcher Maddie Gardner, a UW recruit, scattered seven hits over 10 innings, striking out 16 to get the win.

Sun Prairie will play in the Division One semifinals Friday evening at 9 o'clock at Goodman Diamond.

 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars