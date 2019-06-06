Sun Prairie goes extra innings, defeats Waukesha North, 4-1

MADISON - The Sun Prairie Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat Waukesha North 4-1 in a WIAA Division One State Softball quarterfinal at Goodman Diamond Thursday afternoon.

Waukesha North scored a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

With the score 1-1 in the top fo the 10th, Sun Prairie's Chloe Knoernschild tripled to right field and came home on a Waukesha North error.

Sabrina Reuter had an RBI single and another Waukesha North error produced the third Sun Prairie run of the inning.

Starting pitcher Maddie Gardner, a UW recruit, scattered seven hits over 10 innings, striking out 16 to get the win.

Sun Prairie will play in the Division One semifinals Friday evening at 9 o'clock at Goodman Diamond.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.