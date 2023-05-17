Sugar River blanks Lodi, cliches conference crown Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email High School Girls Soccer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High School Girls Soccer:#10 Sugar River 3, #5 Lodi 0COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Zach Hanley has been the Sports Director at WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com since April 2020. He can be contacted at zhanley@wisctv.com. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in Wisconsin cornfield Anti-transgender stickers, graffiti appear across Madison A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record Madison man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for selling meth Lawmakers push to toughen penalties for drivers who don't stop for school buses Latest News Wisconsin again collects more drugs than any other state during national Drug Takeback Day Prince Harry and Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi in NY, spokesperson says Officials break ground on upper Mississippi River ecosystem project PHMDC preparing new pathogen tracking system built on lessons learned during COVID-19 pandemic DCHS surpasses fundraising goal to cover medical costs for dozens of cats from hoarding situation More News