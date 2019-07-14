Stricker falls to three-way tie for third at Bridgestone Senior Players Champs
AKRON, Ohio - Edgerton native Steve Stricker from first to third after round three of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio. The reigning U.S. Senior Open champion putting up one birdie but also four bogeys.
He's in a three way tie with Kent Jones and Brandt Jobe, but only two strokes behind leader Scott Parel who finished the day 5-under-par.
Round four continues on Sunday.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Gamel leads Brewers to 5-4 win over Giants
- Stricker falls to three-way tie for third at Bridgestone Senior Players Champs
- Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon
- Duchesses Meghan and Catherine attend Wimbledon final
- 'It's going to spread women's wrestling:' How the Badger RTC is helping women reach their goals
- Packers profit down in 2018-19