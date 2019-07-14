BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Power starting to come back in New York City

Sports

Stricker falls to three-way tie for third at Bridgestone Senior Players Champs

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:44 PM CDT

AKRON, Ohio - Edgerton native Steve Stricker from first to third after round three of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio. The reigning U.S. Senior Open champion putting up one birdie but also four bogeys.

He's in a three way tie with Kent Jones and Brandt Jobe, but only two strokes behind leader Scott Parel who finished the day 5-under-par. 

Round four continues on Sunday. 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars