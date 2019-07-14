Stricker falls to three-way tie for third at Bridgestone Senior Players Champs

AKRON, Ohio - Edgerton native Steve Stricker from first to third after round three of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio. The reigning U.S. Senior Open champion putting up one birdie but also four bogeys.

He's in a three way tie with Kent Jones and Brandt Jobe, but only two strokes behind leader Scott Parel who finished the day 5-under-par.

Round four continues on Sunday.