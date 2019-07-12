Steve Stricker shoots even par, falls out of lead

AKRON, OH - Steve Stricker shot even par 70 and fell into a tie for second place after two rounds of the Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio Friday.

Stricker couldn't get any momentum in his second round with two birdies and two bogeys.

Retief Goosen, who was in the playoff with Stricker and Jerry Kelly in the American Family Insurance Championship last month, fired an eight-under-par 62 to take the lead at nine under..

Stricker is three shots back in second tied with Brandt Jobe at six under.

Jerry Kelly shot 72 in his second round and is in a tie for 16th place at one over par.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.