Sports Director Jay Wilson to leave News 3 Now in December

MADISON, Wis. - After 39 years in local sports television, Jay Wilson will be starting a new chapter.

Wilson announced Thursday that he will be leaving his post as News 3 Now sports director in December.

"After 39 years in local television, it's time for a change. I've had great experiences along the way. I'm in good health and will be leaving on my own terms," Wilson said.

Word is starting to get out.. I'm here to confirm. I'm resigning as sports director at WISC. After 39 years in local TV sports, it's time to move on to something else (like being a grandpa). My last day will be December 6th. All is well. My decision. Thanks for your support. — Jay Wilson (@JayWilsonTV) June 27, 2019

The longtime broadcaster who earned the moniker the "Dean of Madison sportscasters" started at News 3 Now in October 2008. Prior to that, Wilson worked for 27 years at WKOW-TV, and a few years at WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

"Thirty-nine years in local TV sports is a remarkable run which will likely never be matched again. We were thrilled to be part of it," said Colin Benedict, News 3 Now news director and vice-president of News for Morgan Murphy Media.

Wilson led station efforts on Prep Mania coverage, including a unique streamed game of the week and consistently offered his passion for local sports coverage. He's also been to numerous Badger bowl games and NCAA tournament games, offering his unique take on teams he's covered for years.

"I'm proud of what I've accomplished through the years and want to make it clear--it's a resignation, not a retirement!" Wilson said.

His last day with News 3 Now will be Dec. 6.

Many in the sports community in Madison were already responding to the announcement with appreciation for Wilson's years of work in the community.

Never met a nicer person in this business than @JayWilsonTV. Also, he had great power to right-center field in softball back in the day. He could use his smooth moves to get to the hoop, too. Congrats, Jay. #youwerentkidding — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) June 27, 2019

Jay, you're the consummate pro, here's to more fun for you in grandfathering, and all other endeavors... — Tony Galli (@galli_wkow) June 27, 2019

Congrats, Jay! Once the "dean" always the "dean". Hard to believe you're a Grandpa at just 45! — Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) June 27, 2019

Best of luck Jay! Wishing you the best on the next adventure. — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 27, 2019

It has been a pleasure watching you on my TV growing up and continuing to cross paths over the last few years. Best of luck and hope to continue to see you around! — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) June 27, 2019

Jay, You have been an incredible mentor to me, and I can't thank you enough for everything you've done to help me on my career path. Congratulations on a fantastic career, and you will be missed! — Ken Kosirowski WKBT (@news8Ken) June 27, 2019

A local sports legend, and an even better person. Been a pleasure getting to know you over the years Jay. Best of luck with whatever comes next! — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) June 27, 2019

I'm so excited for you, Jay! You went above and beyond to help me get my first job at WKBT, and you've provided tremendous advice since. I'm forever grateful for your guidance, mentoring, and above all else, friendship. — Kyle Deckelbaum (@KATVKyle) June 27, 2019

Sad news for all of us who have thoroughly enjoyed your work, Jay. I know you won’t be a stranger, but just wanted to say thanks. Thanks for sharing 39 years worth of amazing stories. Drive home safely, my friend :) — Mike Mahnke (@uwpaguy) June 27, 2019

