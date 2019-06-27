Sports

Sports Director Jay Wilson to leave News 3 Now in December

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 03:55 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 03:56 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - After 39 years in local sports television, Jay Wilson will be starting a new chapter. 

Wilson announced Thursday that he will be leaving his post as News 3 Now sports director in December. 

"After 39 years in local television, it's time for a change. I've had great experiences along the way. I'm in good health and will be leaving on my own terms," Wilson said.  

The longtime broadcaster who earned the moniker the "Dean of Madison sportscasters" started at News 3 Now in October 2008. Prior to that, Wilson worked for 27 years at WKOW-TV, and a few years at WISN-TV in Milwaukee. 

"Thirty-nine years in local TV sports is a remarkable run which will likely never be matched again. We were thrilled to be part of it," said Colin Benedict, News 3 Now news director and vice-president of News for Morgan Murphy Media.

Wilson led station efforts on Prep Mania coverage, including a unique streamed game of the week and consistently offered his passion for local sports coverage. He's also been to numerous Badger bowl games and NCAA tournament games, offering his unique take on teams he's covered for years. 

"I'm proud of what I've accomplished through the years and want to make it clear--it's a resignation, not a retirement!" Wilson said. 

His last day with News 3 Now will be Dec. 6. 

Many in the sports community in Madison were already responding to the announcement with appreciation for Wilson's years of work in the community. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars