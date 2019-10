Madison Memorial won the outright Big Eight title for the first time since 1984.

Madison Memorial won the outright Big Eight title for the first time since 1984.

Madison - The Madison Memorial football program won its first outright Big Eight Conference title since 1984 with a 49-6 over Janesville Parker. The Spartans are a perfect 8-0 this season.

Kallion Buckner had touchdown runs of 80 and 94 yards to lead Middleton to a 35-19 win over Sun Prairie. Middleton improves to 6-2. Sun Prairie drops to 5-3.