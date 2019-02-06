Smoltz joins Am Fam field
Am Fam Chamipionship: June 21-23
There's some Hall of Fame flair coming to this year's American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. Major League Baseball hall of famer John Smoltz is set to join the field for the first time.
Smoltz, 51, got a sponsor invitation to three Champions Tour events this season. He's slated to play in Phoenix, Atlanta, and Madison. Smoltz qualified for last year's U.S. Senior Open, but he missed the cut.
Smoltz pitched 22 seasons for the Braves, Red Sox, and Cardinals. He retired in 2009, and he was inducted into Cooperstown in 2015.
The fourth annual Am Fam Championship is June 21-23.
Local and Regional News
- Accused Jayme Closs kidnapper Patterson waives hearing in court
- Police leader: 35-year-old officer killed in Milwaukee 'beloved by everyone in the department'
- State education officials will not reduce classroom hour requirements following school closures
- Madison Jewish community celebrates securing new sacred burial plots
- Police: 9 mm handguns, large amount of marijuana seized from car; teens arrested
- Police detain 2 suspects in string of overnight robberies
- Vos, Fitzgerald push for tolling to fund roads
- Body found in car belonging to missing Milwaukee teacher
- Early pothole patrol due to extreme changes in temperatures
- Record number of students graduate from UW System institutions in 2018
- How Wisconsin senators, representatives reacted after Pres. Trump's State of the Union address
- Legislative committee OKs GOP tax cut bill