Smoltz joins Am Fam field

Am Fam Chamipionship: June 21-23

There's some Hall of Fame flair coming to this year's American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. Major League Baseball hall of famer John Smoltz is set to join the field for the first time.

 

Smoltz, 51, got a sponsor invitation to three Champions Tour events this season. He's slated to play in Phoenix, Atlanta, and Madison. Smoltz qualified for last year's U.S. Senior Open, but he missed the cut.

 

Smoltz pitched 22 seasons for the Braves, Red Sox, and Cardinals. He retired in 2009, and he was inducted into Cooperstown in 2015.

 

The fourth annual Am Fam Championship is June 21-23.

