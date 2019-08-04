Special Coverage

Headline Goes Here

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

Sports

Smart's goal gives Flamingos third straight win

Forward Madison defeats Tucson, 1-0

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 09:13 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:13 PM CDT

MADISON - Forward Madison FC defeated FC Tucson 1-0 at Breese Stevens Field Saturday night for its third straight win.

Don Smart scored his seventh goal of the season just before halftime to give the Flamingos the win to move them over the .500 mark on the season.

Forward Madison stayed in playoff position in USL League One.

A crowd of 4.350 attended the game at Breese Stevens Field. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars