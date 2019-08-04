Smart's goal gives Flamingos third straight win

Courtesy of Forward Madison FC The Forward Madison FC soccer team logo features a bright pink flamingo on a backdrop that mimics the light blue color of Madison’s city flag.

MADISON - Forward Madison FC defeated FC Tucson 1-0 at Breese Stevens Field Saturday night for its third straight win.

Don Smart scored his seventh goal of the season just before halftime to give the Flamingos the win to move them over the .500 mark on the season.

Forward Madison stayed in playoff position in USL League One.

A crowd of 4.350 attended the game at Breese Stevens Field.

