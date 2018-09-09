Schobert, Watt shine in epic tie game

T.J. Watt had four sacks and a blocked field goal in his 2018 debut.

Cleveland - Well, the Browns didn't lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez's 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt. The former Wisconsin star also racked up four sacks in the game.

The Browns field position came courtesy of former Badger linebacker Joe Schobert. Schobert picked off a pass after Ben Roethlisberger was hit at the Steelers 41 yard line with :45 to go in the extra frame.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL's first tie in Week 1 since 1971 and the league's first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team to lose all 16 games.