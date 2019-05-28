Sam and Joey Hauser heading separate ways

STEVENS POINT - Sam and Joey Hauser announced Tuesday they'll be transferring to separate schools.

Sam will play at Virginia, Joey at Michigan State

Both will have to sit out a year because of NCAA transfer rules..

Sam will have one year of eligibility at Virginia while Joey will have two years remaining at Michigan State, but could get another year back if he gets a medical redshirt from an ankle injury in 2017-18 season.

Sam Hauser averaged 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds a game at Marquette last season while Joey Hauser averaged 9.7 points a game for the Golden Eagles.

