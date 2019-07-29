Roll Tide: Wisconsin inks home-and-home series with Alabama

Alabama beat Wisconsin 35-17 to open the 2015 season.

Madison - Over the last 10 seasons, only seven FBS teams have won more than 100 games. Two of them, Alabama and Wisconsin, have signed a deal to play a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2025.

The Crimson Tide will visit historic Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024. The Badgers head to Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.

For the Badgers, the deal is the latest with a Power Five non-conference opponent, joining Notre Dame (2020 and 2021), Washington State (2022 and 2023), Pittsburgh (2026 and 2027), UCLA (2029 and 2030) and Virginia Tech (2031 and 2032). The Notre Dame series will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay (2020) and Soldier Field in Chicago (2021). The others will be played at home stadiums.

When Alabama comes to Madison in 2024, it will mark just the fourth time an SEC team has played at Camp Randall Stadium and the first since Sept. 25, 1971, when LSU defeated the Badgers, 38-28. The other two SEC games at Camp Randall were in 1928 (Alabama) and 1931 (Auburn).

The Badgers have played just one game in an SEC venue, at LSU’s Tiger Stadium on Sept. 30, 1972.

UW has faced the Crimson Tide just twice in the storied history of the two programs. The first meeting was a 15-0 Badgers victory at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 3, 1928. The two teams also squared off to open the 2015 season, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with Alabama prevailing, 35-17. The two teams have never played in Tuscaloosa.

Wisconsin owns a 5-11-1 record all-time against SEC teams, including 2-4-1 in regular-season matchups. Since 2005, the Badgers are 4-4 against the SEC, with all four wins coming against teams ranked in the top 20 at the time.

In its last meeting with an SEC team, UW defeated fifth-ranked LSU 16-14 on Sept. 3, 2016 at Lambeau Field.