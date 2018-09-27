Rodgers returns to midweek practice

Aaron Rodgers returned to midweek practice for the first time since injuring his knee in the season opener.

Green Bay - Aaron Rodgers got a standing ovation from fellow quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle at Thursday's practice. It was because Rodgers returned to his first midweek practice since spraining his left knee in the season opener against the Bears.

Rodgers had participated in Saturday practices, but he hadn't been involved in Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday practices since the injury.

"It is difficult and different for me to not be out there," Rodgers said. "I'm one who always loves being out there. Because you're not just competing. You're working on things with the guys, you're and working through the game plan. Especially on days like Wednesday and Thursday. That has been, obviously been a struggle for me, but I've been putting a lot of good work in with Nate and our training staff."

Rodgers said the adrenaline rush helps him get through games, but there are moments when he comes back down to earth and feels pain. Despite the missed practice time, Rodgers doesn't think missing practice time has any bearing on his ability to get ready for games.

"That's how I'm able to play. That's the trade-off. Not being out there to practice, but the trade-off is I can get out there and play on Sundays."

The Packers (1-1-1) host the Bills (1-2) Sunday at noon (TV: CBS).