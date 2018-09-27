Sports

Rodgers returns to midweek practice

Packers prepare for Bills

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 04:48 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 04:48 PM CDT

Green Bay - Aaron Rodgers got a standing ovation from fellow quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle at Thursday's practice. It was because Rodgers returned to his first midweek practice since spraining his left knee in the season opener against the Bears.

 

Rodgers had participated in Saturday practices, but he hadn't been involved in Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday practices since the injury.

 

"It is difficult and different for me to not be out there," Rodgers said. "I'm one who always loves being out there. Because you're not just competing. You're working on things with the guys, you're and working through the game plan. Especially on days like Wednesday and Thursday. That has been, obviously been a struggle for me, but I've been putting a lot of good work in with Nate and our training staff."

 

Rodgers said the adrenaline rush helps him get through games, but there are moments when he comes back down to earth and feels pain. Despite the missed practice time, Rodgers doesn't think missing practice time has any bearing on his ability to get ready for games.

 

"That's how I'm able to play. That's the trade-off. Not being out there to practice, but the trade-off is I can get out there and play on Sundays."

 

The Packers (1-1-1) host the Bills (1-2) Sunday at noon (TV: CBS).

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars