Rodgers opens up about his relationship with McCarthy

McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons.

Green Bay - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called Monday "a different day" after the firing of Mike McCarthy.

Over the years, there was media speculation regarding whether or not they got along personally and professionally. Rodgers addressed the topic with reporters this afternoon. He said that starting in 2010, he and McCarthy spoke every at length a couple of times every week. Rodgers said the conversations were about football and life off the field- and would sometimes last up to four hours.

"As much as was made, conjectured about him and I's relationship, you know it was always built on mutual respect and communication," a subdued Rodgers said in front of his locker. "That's why this is a different day for myself and the guys in the locker room."

Rodgers is the only player on the roster who was in Green Bay when the Packers fired former head coach Mike Sherman after the 2005 season. "It's a weird day. It's a tough day." Rodgers said when describing the emotions of having a head coach fired the day after a tough home loss. "A game we expected to win, then getting the news last night was definitely tough."