Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for performance in victory v. Raiders

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The green-and-gold quarterback has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following the Packers' 42-24 victory on Sunday, the team said Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers was picked for his performance in the touchdown-record-setting game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Relive @AaronRodgers12's 6-TD performance that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/he09yFlwab — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 23, 2019

Rodgers also set an NFL record during the game as the fastest player to reach 350 touchdown passes in league history, a record previously held by Drew Brees.

The Packers said Tuesday that Rodgers posted the maximum passer rating of 158.3, completing 25-of-31 for 429 yards with five touchdowns. Plus he rushed for a sixth touchdown.

The Packers said it was Rodgers' first perfect passer rating -- the first in franchise history -- and the fourth game for Rodgers with a rating of 150-plus in his career. It was also his 10th career 400-yard passing game (including playoffs) and the fifth time he has thrown five or more TD passes.

According to the Packers, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade this week is the 17th time that he's received the honor, which is also a franchise record.

Matt LaFleur is also the first head coach in Packers history to win six of his first seven NFL games, the team said.

#Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is the first head coach in franchise history to win six of his first seven NFL games. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/XB608rLLhP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 23, 2019

