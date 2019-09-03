Rodgers has "all the freedom" to change play calls

LaFleur said Rodgers has "all the freedom" to change plays at the line of scrimmage.

Green Bay - The won't have to worry about play-calling conflicts Thursday when they open the regular season on the road against Bears. Head coach Matt LaFleur says there's flexibility within the rules of his system, and he has no problem with quarterback Aaron Rodgers changing plays at the line of scrimmage.

"Yeah, absolutely. We've given him all the freedom," LaFleur said Monday. "So if he sees something, he's got the green light to do whatever he needs to do to get us into a good play. We're not going to take that from him."

Rodgers has repeatedly said that his relationship with LaFleur is a good one, and he's excited to unveil the new offense.

"I think it can be very tough to stop because of the stress it puts on defenses with their eye control and pattern reading," Rodgers said after Monday's practice. "We have a lot of room to grow."

Thursday is the 199th overall meeting between the Packers and the Bears. Green Bay has a 97-95-6 advantage in the series.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 P.M. from Soldier Field.