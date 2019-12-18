PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Sports

Rodgers, Bakhtiari pack for Orlando

Packers duo head to Pro Bowl

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 07:38 PM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 09:02 PM CST

Green Bay - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari are heading to the Pro Bowl.

Rodgers is going for the eighth time in his career. It'll be Bakhtiari's second trip to the NFL's postseason exhibition. 

Rodgers is the first player since 1950 to have at least 20 touchdown passes and two or fewer interceptions in his team's first fourteen games in two different seasons.

Bakhtiari anchors an offensive line that's number two in red zone percentage (69%) and average pocket time (2.61 seconds - time of the snap to when the QB releases the ball or pressure collapses the pocket per pass attempt, including sacks).

The 2020 Pro Bowl is January 26th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars