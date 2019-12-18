Rodgers, Bakhtiari pack for Orlando

Bakhtiari is making his second Pro Bowl appearance.

Green Bay - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari are heading to the Pro Bowl.

Rodgers is going for the eighth time in his career. It'll be Bakhtiari's second trip to the NFL's postseason exhibition.

Rodgers is the first player since 1950 to have at least 20 touchdown passes and two or fewer interceptions in his team's first fourteen games in two different seasons.

Bakhtiari anchors an offensive line that's number two in red zone percentage (69%) and average pocket time (2.61 seconds - time of the snap to when the QB releases the ball or pressure collapses the pocket per pass attempt, including sacks).

The 2020 Pro Bowl is January 26th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.