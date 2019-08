Ridgewood took top honors in the All-City Swim Meet.

Madison - The Ridgewood swim team took home top honors at the 2019 All-City Championship Swim Meet at West Side Swim Club.

Ridgewood collected 2,698 points, with the reigning champion Middleton Gators taking second (2,420.5) and the Seminole Sharks placing third (2,206).

Monona Swim and Dive Club (1,819) and Shorewood Hills (1,605) rounded out the top five. 13 teams competed in age categories from eight and under to 19.