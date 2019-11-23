Rhodes' goal send Badger Women's Soccer to third round

LOS ANGELES - Dani Rhodes scored in the 78th minute to give the Wisconsin Badger women's soccer team a 1-0 win over Duke in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Los Angeles Friday night.

Rhodes scored her 13th goal of the season to lead the Badgers into the third round.

Wisconsin will play the winner of the UCLA-Clemson match Sunday night at 6 PM CT.

