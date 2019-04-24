Sports

Report: Key pitcher to Brewers 2018 post-season run coming back to Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year deal with left-hand pitcher Gio Gonzalez, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes a $2 million contract, along with $2 million in performance bonuses, according to MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal.

 

 

In 2018, Gonzalez pitched five games for the Brewers and accumulated at 2.13 ERA.  In his 25.1 innings of work, Gonzalez struck out 22 batters.

