Report: Key pitcher to Brewers 2018 post-season run coming back to Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year deal with left-hand pitcher Gio Gonzalez, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes a $2 million contract, along with $2 million in performance bonuses, according to MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent left-hander Gio Gonzalez in agreement with #Brewers on one-year, $2M major-league contract, sources tell The Athletic. Deal also includes $2M in performance bonuses. Guarantee is in full, not pro-rated. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 24, 2019

In 2018, Gonzalez pitched five games for the Brewers and accumulated at 2.13 ERA. In his 25.1 innings of work, Gonzalez struck out 22 batters.

