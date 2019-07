MILWAUKEE, Wis. - After spending his first three pro seasons in Milwaukee, Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is heading to Indiana. He will reportedly sign a four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers.

Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks.

Brogdon was named rookie of the year in 2017 and averaged a career best 15.6 points this past season.