Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

Sports

Reedsburg - DeForest WIAA football moved to McFarland

Division Three playoff game site change

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 08:50 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:50 PM CDT

REEDSBURG - The WIAA Division Three football playoff game between Reedsburg and DeForest has been moved to McFarland High School Friday night.

McFarland's artificial turf field will now host the Level 2 game between the Beavers and Norskies Friday night at 7. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars