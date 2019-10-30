Reedsburg - DeForest WIAA football moved to McFarland

REEDSBURG - The WIAA Division Three football playoff game between Reedsburg and DeForest has been moved to McFarland High School Friday night.

McFarland's artificial turf field will now host the Level 2 game between the Beavers and Norskies Friday night at 7.

