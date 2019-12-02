Reds sign Mike Moustakas

CINCINNATI - All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract, .

It was the team's first move to upgrade a lineup that struggled to score.

Moustakas became a free agent for the third straight offseason after declining a mutual option with the Brewers.

The 31-year-old could fill the Reds' hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season.



