Reds crush Brewers' bullpen to win, 12-3

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit the second grand slam by a Reds pitcher in a week, and Cincinnati pulled away to a 12-3 victory Saturday that ended its seven-game losing streak against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lorenzen's pinch-hit grand slam off Jacob Barnes in the seventh inning completed an eight-run rally -- Cincinnati's biggest of the season. Lorenzen's fifth career homer drew a curtain call from the crowd of 24,640.

The reliever has homered in his last three at-bats. He also connected Friday during Milwaukee's 8-2 win.

One week earlier, Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani hit a grand slam off Cubs left-hander Brian Duensing at Great American Ball Park.

Tyler Mahle struck out a career-high 12 batters in 5 2/3 innings, three shy of the Reds' rookie record. David Hernandez (3-0) pitched the top of the seventh.

The Reds fanned 18 batters, a club record for a nine-inning game.

The Brewers' bullpen couldn't hold a one-run lead in the seventh. Cincinnati's first eight batters reached safely against three relievers, with left-hander Mike Zagurski (0-1) taking the loss in his first major league appearance since 2013.

With the game out of hand, Milwaukee catcher Erik Kratz moved to the mound for the eighth inning -- his third career pitching appearance -- and gave up a pair of runs.

The NL Central leaders were missing two starters. Christian Yelich left Thursday's game with back tightness, and Ryan Braun came out of Friday's game with the same issue. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said both were doing better on Saturday.

Eric Thames homered off Mahle, his 14th home run in 22 career games against Cincinnati. Thames hit 10 last year, the most by a Brewers player against the Reds in one season.

REDS DEAL

The Reds sent minor league catcher Joe Hudson to the Angels for cash. The 27-year-old Hudson has never played in the majors. He batted .235 with no homers and three RBIs in 16 games for Triple-A Louisville this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies had a setback in what was expected to be his final minor league rehab assignment as he recovers from a sore shoulder. He lasted only three innings and gave up 10 runs and three hits for Class A Wisconsin on Friday night, leaving after just 48 pitches because of a sore back.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey will make his fourth rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Louisville. He's been sidelined since June 2 because of a sore right knee. Bailey is 1-7 with a 6.68 ERA.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-0) makes his fifth start. The Brewers are 4-0 in his starts. Opponents are batting .093 against the right-hander.

Reds: Matt Harvey (3-5) makes his 10th start for the Reds, who got him from the Mets in a trade for catcher Devin Mesoraco on May 8. Harvey has allowed six runs in his last three starts spanning 17 2/3 innings.