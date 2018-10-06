Prep Mania Week 8
Sun Prairie rolls, MG stays unbeaten
Madison - Sun Prairie and Madison Memorial chase down the Big Eight title, Waunakee wins on senior night, MG, Oregon, Black Hawk, and more!
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Previous Story
LeBron James HBO documentary 'Student Athlete' indicts NCAA
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next Story
Brewers win again: Brew Crew beats Rockies 4-0 at Miller Park for NLDS Game 2 win
Latest Sports Headlines
- Prep Mania Week 8
- Brewers win again: Brew Crew beats Rockies 4-0 at Miller Park for NLDS Game 2 win
- McCarthy: Cobb ruled out for Sunday game
- Brewers beat Rockies 3-2 in extra innings at Miller Park for NLDS Game 1 win
- Starting TE Neuville likely out for year at No. 16 Wisconsin
- Bucks open Fiserv Forum with win over Bulls