Prep Mania: Week 5 scores and highlights

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 10:39 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 10:51 PM CDT

Prep Mania - Week 5

Here are scores and highlights for Week 5:  

   Amery 14, Osceola 7
   Ashland 32, Merrill 20
   Auburndale 35, Tomahawk 0
   Bangor 46, Hillsboro 6
   Bay Port 28, Pulaski 0
   Brookfield East 35, Menomonee Falls 6
   Cambridge 49, Waterloo 14
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 69, St. Mary Catholic 6
   Coleman 52, Sturgeon Bay 6
   Cuba City 36, Southwestern 3
   D.C. Everest 21, Wausau West 14
   DeForest 46, Sauk Prairie 7
   Denmark 59, Oconto Falls 0
   Edgar 64, Chequamegon 0
   Fennimore 42, Darlington 8
   Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
   Ithaca 48, North Crawford 14
   Johnson Creek 45, Rio 8
   Kewaunee 45, Oconto 0
   Kiel 42, Brillion 0
   Lakeside Lutheran 41, Columbus 6
   Little Chute 42, Clintonville 13
   Lodi 34, Watertown Luther Prep 14
   Lourdes Academy 56, Wayland Academy 14
   Loyal 52, Owen-Withee 15
   Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Oostburg 7
   Mayville 34, Laconia 0
   McFarland 45, Whitewater 6
   Menomonie 42, Eau Claire North 0
   Muskego 49, Kettle Moraine 7
   Neenah 44, Oshkosh North 6
   New Richmond 48, Prescott 7
   Northern Elite 34, Suring 0
   Omro 28, Lomira 7
   Port Edwards 34, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30
   Random Lake 28, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
   Reedsburg Area 38, Beaver Dam 0
   Reedsville 41, Mishicot 0
   Regis 35, Altoona 0
   Rosholt 6, Wild Rose 0
   Saint Croix Central 56, Baldwin-Woodville 14
   Saint Francis 53, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
   Somerset 44, Ellsworth 16
   Southern Door 16, Algoma 7
   Spring Valley 26, Glenwood City 16
   St. Marys Springs 42, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
   Stratford 34, Marengo, Ill. 33
   Waunakee 70, Portage 6
   West De Pere 49, Xavier 7
   Westby 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
   Winneconne 15, Berlin 14
 

