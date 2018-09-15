Prep Mania: Week 5 scores and highlights
Here are scores and highlights for Week 5:
Amery 14, Osceola 7
Ashland 32, Merrill 20
Auburndale 35, Tomahawk 0
Bangor 46, Hillsboro 6
Bay Port 28, Pulaski 0
Brookfield East 35, Menomonee Falls 6
Cambridge 49, Waterloo 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 69, St. Mary Catholic 6
Coleman 52, Sturgeon Bay 6
Cuba City 36, Southwestern 3
D.C. Everest 21, Wausau West 14
DeForest 46, Sauk Prairie 7
Denmark 59, Oconto Falls 0
Edgar 64, Chequamegon 0
Fennimore 42, Darlington 8
Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Ithaca 48, North Crawford 14
Johnson Creek 45, Rio 8
Kewaunee 45, Oconto 0
Kiel 42, Brillion 0
Lakeside Lutheran 41, Columbus 6
Little Chute 42, Clintonville 13
Lodi 34, Watertown Luther Prep 14
Lourdes Academy 56, Wayland Academy 14
Loyal 52, Owen-Withee 15
Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Oostburg 7
Mayville 34, Laconia 0
McFarland 45, Whitewater 6
Menomonie 42, Eau Claire North 0
Muskego 49, Kettle Moraine 7
Neenah 44, Oshkosh North 6
New Richmond 48, Prescott 7
Northern Elite 34, Suring 0
Omro 28, Lomira 7
Port Edwards 34, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30
Random Lake 28, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
Reedsburg Area 38, Beaver Dam 0
Reedsville 41, Mishicot 0
Regis 35, Altoona 0
Rosholt 6, Wild Rose 0
Saint Croix Central 56, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Saint Francis 53, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
Somerset 44, Ellsworth 16
Southern Door 16, Algoma 7
Spring Valley 26, Glenwood City 16
St. Marys Springs 42, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
Stratford 34, Marengo, Ill. 33
Waunakee 70, Portage 6
West De Pere 49, Xavier 7
Westby 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Winneconne 15, Berlin 14
Latest Sports Headlines
- Prep Mania: Week 5 scores and highlights
- Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores
- DA won't pursue charges against Davis in connection to Cephus sexual assault case
- Badger men's hockey adds exhibition game
- Granderson leads Brewers over Cubs, 5-1
- Mike McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers is 'day-by-day' after injury